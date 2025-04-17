Esquire Bank Recognized As A Best-Performing U.S. Small Community Bank Of 2024 By S&P Global Market Intelligence

JERICHO, N.Y., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank") (collectively "Esquire"), today announced the Bank's inclusion on S&P Global Market Intelligence's annual rankings of best-performing community banks in the United States for 2024 with assets less than $3 billion. Esquire ranked among the top quartile of community banks based on its financial performance, risk management and continued growth.

"It is an honor to be recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence alongside other community and small-cap banks," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "This recognition comes on the heels of record operating results in 2024, further validating our focus on creating long-term stakeholder value and consistent industry-leading performance and growth."

Introduced in 2011, S&P Global Market Intelligence assesses the performance of banks and credit unions based on key financial metrics, including returns, growth and funding, while placing a premium on balance sheet strength and risk profile. The rankings provide insight into banks that have demonstrated resilience and strong performance in a dynamic financial environment.

A full list of the rankings can be found here .

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.:

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. The Company was named to Fortune's 2024 Fastest-Growing Companies list. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED