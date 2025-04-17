MHC Announces Strategic Partnership With Micro Strategies Inc.

Creates Three-Company Collaboration to Streamline High-Volume Document Generation and Cloud Storage for Regulated Industries

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a leading provider of intelligent document automation and workflow SaaS solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Micro Strategies Inc. (MSI) , a leading technology solutions provider and long-standing Box partner. This announcement builds on the recent partnership between MHC and Box and brings together three industry leaders-MHC, Box, and MSI-to deliver a powerful, end-to-end solution that simplifies the creation, management, and storage of regulated communications for financial services, insurance, healthcare, software and service provider organizations, and more.

By combining MHC's AI-powered document automation platform, Box's secure cloud content management capabilities, and MSI's business process and enterprise content management (ECM) expertise, the three companies provide an integrated, cloud-native solution purpose-built for customers in regulated industries-enabling them to seamlessly generate and manage high volumes of regulatory communications end-to-end across the document lifecycle.

"With the addition of MSI's integration services to our partnership with Box, we're offering a complete solution that's tailored to our customer's unique needs-helping them to generate and manage regulatory communications seamlessly, securely, and at scale," said Jeff Butts, Chief Sales Officer at MHC .

"We're excited to join forces with MHC and Box to offer an integrated solution that helps our clients tackle some of their most complex regulatory communication challenges," said Adam Storch, Chief Solutions Officer at MSI . "Our business process and ECM expertise bridges the gap between legacy systems and modern cloud technologies, enabling organizations to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences at scale."

About MHC

MHC empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation through intelligent document automation. Its flexible, end-to-end platform streamlines document creation, capture, and distribution, helping businesses improve efficiency and strengthen stakeholder relationships. Learn more at .

About Micro Strategies Inc. (MSI)

Micro Strategies is a leading provider of business process and content management solutions, helping organizations transform how they capture, process and manage their documents. Our team partners closely with businesses to streamline workflows, integrate content with mission-critical applications, and deliver proactive strategies that minimize risk, enhance productivity, and improve service delivery. Leveraging deep industry expertise, Micro Strategies delivers scalable, results-driven solutions tailored to meet each client's unique business needs. Learn more at .

SOURCE MHC Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED