BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Gets 'Nutty' And Partners With Mars To Launch The New SNICKERS® Pizookie®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) We've teamed up with SNICKERSto bring you a chocolatey, nutty, caramel masterpiece. The SNICKERSPizookieis more than a world-famous Pizookiedessert; it's a moment. Stuffed with SNICKERS® and topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate cone coating, caramel sauce and SNICKERSpieces, this new take on BJ's world-famous dessert is quite the upgrade. Whether you're treating your crew to something sweet or celebrating a milestone with friends and loved ones, the SNICKERSPizookieis the perfect way to turn any gathering into a social splurge. At BJ's, we believe desserts should be as shareable as they are unforgettable-and this one's guaranteed to be the star of the table.

"After relaunching our successful Fryckle Pizookie®, we were torn on what Pizookie® to launch to our guests next-a Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie® or a more traditional, sweet Pizookie®," said Heidi Rogers, senior vice president of marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "After flirting with the idea of another savory Pizookie®, our sweet tooth kicked in and we knew we had to give BJ's guests everything they deserve and more-a Pizookie® made to be shared, savored and celebrated together-the SNICKERS® Pizookie®! Collaborating with SNICKERS® and making a Pizookie® with such an iconic candy has not only allowed us to up our Pizookie® game, but hopefully bring real joy to our guests."

The new SNICKERS® Pizookie® is available starting April 17, while supplies last, for dine-in only at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just craving something sweet, this is one Pizookie® you won't want to miss.

So, forget about infusing vegetables into our famed dessert (we've learned our lesson), and treat yourself to a piece of pure, blissful indulgence with the SNICKERS® Pizookie®.

For more information on the SNICKERS® Pizookie® or to see the full Pizookie® menu, visit or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. The winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program, the winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 150,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $50 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's OriginalTM, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, Linnaeus and VCATM – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contact

ICR Blue Engine

[email protected]

SOURCE BJ's Restaurants, Inc.