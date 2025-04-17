FREEGAME LAUNCHES FULL-SERVICE ATHLETE MANAGEMENT GROUP BUILT FOR PLAYERS BY PLAYERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Team of Former Athletes with Firsthand Knowledge of Athlete Journey Set to Redefine and Transform Traditional Constructs of Athlete Management "Athlete Managers" to Guide Athletes Through Playing and Post-Playing Careers Offering Optionality and Holistic Approach Customized for Each Player CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeGame, a first-of-its-kind, full-service athlete management and representation group, today announced its official launch. Co-founded by former professional and collegiate basketball players Derrick Brown and Jordan Taylor, FreeGame was built for players, by players, and designed to redefine and transform the traditional constructs of athlete management. Core to FreeGame's holistic athlete management model is a team consisting exclusively of former athletes who boast more than 125 combined years of professional and collegiate playing experience. This group of "Athlete Managers" and advisors brings a wealth of authenticity and insider knowledge that provides instant credibility and comfort to the next generation of athletes as they navigate their personal journey. FreeGame's mission is to empower athletes to take control of their careers by providing optionality and tailored guidance, ensuring that their holistic interests remain at the forefront. To accomplish this, FreeGame's team of "Athlete Managers," overseen by sport-specific department heads, offers a full suite of services including:

. Contract advising & guidance

. Skill evaluation & strategic placement

. On-court & on-field training

. Film study & analytic feedback

. Personal brand development . Social Media guidance & development

. Execution of marketing & sponsorships

. Education on the business of sports

. Guidance & preparation for post-playing career

"FreeGame was founded by players for players to fill a void in the traditional athlete management structure we experienced during our playing careers," said Brown, who played collegiately at Xavier and enjoyed an 11-year professional career that included stints with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. "Our platform is based on trust, transparency and a deep and personal understanding of the individual athlete journey. We are confident this approach will allow us to deliver an unmatched and much needed level of service and attention to the next generation of athletes."

"Athletes face many decisions throughout their careers, and it is vital they have trusted resources to help them understand the potential outcomes of each individual option," said Taylor, a 12-year professional and two-time All-American at Wisconsin. "Since we've lived it, we bring a shared experience at FreeGame to help athletes navigate the highs and lows that come with playing college and professional sports, and more importantly, to own their journey."

Overall, FreeGame is launching with an impressive roster of more than 15 athletes with an initial focus on men's basketball, women's basketball, and football, with plans to continue to expand to additional sports.

For more information about FreeGame, please visit and follow on Instagram (@freegame_mgmt) , X (@FreeGameMgmt) and LinkedIn (FreeGame ).

