FREEGAME LAUNCHES FULL-SERVICE ATHLETE MANAGEMENT GROUP BUILT FOR PLAYERS BY PLAYERS
|
. Contract advising & guidance
|
. Social Media guidance & development
"FreeGame was founded by players for players to fill a void in the traditional athlete management structure we experienced during our playing careers," said Brown, who played collegiately at Xavier and enjoyed an 11-year professional career that included stints with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. "Our platform is based on trust, transparency and a deep and personal understanding of the individual athlete journey. We are confident this approach will allow us to deliver an unmatched and much needed level of service and attention to the next generation of athletes."
"Athletes face many decisions throughout their careers, and it is vital they have trusted resources to help them understand the potential outcomes of each individual option," said Taylor, a 12-year professional and two-time All-American at Wisconsin. "Since we've lived it, we bring a shared experience at FreeGame to help athletes navigate the highs and lows that come with playing college and professional sports, and more importantly, to own their journey."
Overall, FreeGame is launching with an impressive roster of more than 15 athletes with an initial focus on men's basketball, women's basketball, and football, with plans to continue to expand to additional sports.
For more information about FreeGame, please visit and follow on Instagram (@freegame_mgmt) , X (@FreeGameMgmt) and LinkedIn (FreeGame ).
About FreeGame
FreeGame is a first-of-its-kind, full-service athlete management and representation group created by players, for players.
Launched in 2025 by co-founders and former professional basketball players Derrick Brown and Jordan Taylor, FreeGame's structure is built on trust and transparency – ensuring the holistic interests of athletes are always at the forefront. With more than 125 years of combined playing experience, the FreeGame team consists of former high-level athletes who understand the challenges, opportunities and pressures in professional and college sports.
FreeGame's mission is to empower athletes to take control of their careers by providing an array of options and tailored guidance across a full suite of services including: contract advising and guidance, film study and analytic feedback, skill evaluation and strategic placement, education on the business of sports, personal brand development, marketing opportunities, and guidance and preparation for the post-playing career journey.
Media Contacts:
FINN Partners: [email protected]
SOURCE FreeGameWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment