USA Today And Energage Name Brighton Health Plan Solutions A 2025 Top Workplace

Healthcare enablement company receives honor for the third time

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions has been named a 2025 USA Today Top Workplace for the third year in a row.

Winners were determined solely based on employee feedback, collected via an Energage employee engagement survey over a 12-month period during 2024. The awards have been given for 16 years and represent survey responses from employees of companies with more than 150 employees across 60 markets.

"We are deeply proud to have created a culture that acknowledges and values each employee's experiences," said Jim Cusumano, chief executive officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "Our employees are essential to our success, and this recognition is evidence that they are engaged and committed to executing our mission to help provide our clients' members with high-quality healthcare."

Brighton HPS is a healthcare enablement company with the goal of transforming the healthcare landscape. To accomplish this goal, the leadership team first focuses on providing its more than 500 employees with a safe and welcoming environment where they can show up each day as their authentic selves. In this inclusive environment, employees are empowered to do their best work.

"Earning a USA Today Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "This award is proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

USA Today Top Workplaces winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC (Brighton HPS) is a national healthcare enablement company and third-party administrator at the forefront of innovation in the self-funded market. Brighton HPS offers over three decades of network administration experience, direct contracting expertise, unmatched administrative flexibility, customizable network solutions, comprehensive casualty solutions, a plug-and-play architecture and an award-winning technology platform highly adaptable to unique client needs. In collaboration with clients, providers and partners, Brighton HPS is proudly redefining the health plan experience for more than 1 million members across the US. For more information, visit brightonhps .

Media Contact :

Philip Betbeze

[email protected]

SOURCE Brighton Health Plan Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED