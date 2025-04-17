Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX ) announced today that on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 am ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, crocs. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through May 8, 2026 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX ), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit crocs. To learn more about our brands, visit or . Individuals can also visit and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Category:Investors

Investor Contact:

Erinn Murphy, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7005

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

