ROTH Conference Celebrates 25 Years In Dana Point With Unforgettable Community Partnerships And Recognition

One of the most meaningful moments of the conference took place on March 17, when the City of Dana Point formally recognized Bryon Roth , Ted Roth , and Gordon Roth for their 25-year contribution to the city's cultural, economic, and philanthropic landscape. The recognition ceremony, coordinated by the Eco Yacht Group in collaboration with Dana Point officials, brought together mayors, community leaders, nonprofit founders, and ROTH team members to celebrate the positive local impact made possible by this long-standing partnership. Mayor Matthew Pagano and Mayor Pro Tem John Gabbard presented official certificates of recognition, applauding the Roth family's dedication to fostering opportunity, economic development, and charitable contributions since the conference began its residency in Dana Point.

The honorees received custom gift baskets curated with premium items from local and sponsor partners including El Septimo cigars and cognac, Kindred Wines, Hook Hand Rum, Perduret Champagne, Once Upon A Coconut premium beverages, and several other thoughtful tokens of appreciation that reflect both the spirit of Dana Point and the caliber of the“ROTH Experience”.

Throughout the weekend, the conference's connection to the Dana Point community was woven into a number of thoughtfully planned experiences. In partnership with the City of Dana Point, Visit Dana Point, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, and local businesses such as the Dana Cliffs Marriott, attendees were welcomed not just as guests, but as contributors to a shared community story. ROTH worked with a local artist to create a custom welcome card that was placed in each hotel room, offering a heartfelt introduction to Dana Point's coastal heritage and creative spirit. A Dana Point Heritage Walk, held in conjunction with the Challenged Athletes Foundation charity event, gave guests the chance to explore the town's cultural and historical landmarks while engaging directly with local partners.

The spirit of giving was further highlighted through support of the California Love Drop initiative, which provides meals and supplies to first responders and communities affected by California wildfires. ROTH's support of this initiative was represented by longtime partner Wing Lam, founder of Wahoo's Fish Tacos, and exemplifies the company's ongoing dedication to social impact initiatives that extend far beyond the financial sector.

Two signature gatherings helped deepen the sense of connection between conference attendees and community leaders. The Eco Yacht Group's VIP“Tide to Table” Dinner at Glasspar Seafood & Steakhouse and the Tide to Table Yacht Luncheon in Dana Point Harbor brought together a diverse group of innovators, creatives, ocean conservationists, and executives. These experiences were supported by local sponsors including Once Upon A Coconut, Luxicon, and Stillwater Spirits & Sounds. Guests enjoyed meaningful conversations around sustainability, entrepreneurship, and shared responsibility in a setting that was both elegant and grounded in community values.

Among the many distinguished guests in attendance were ROTH CEO Sagar Sheth , CMO Isabel Mattson-Pain , ROTH Sustainability Banking Senior Advisor John Cavalier , Meta World Peace, Roma Stibravy, President of NGO Sustainability and UN Advisor to ROTH, Herbert (Beto) Bedolfe III, Founder of OCEANA, Executive Director of the Marisla Foundation, and Board Member of SIMA, Scott Kitcher, CEO of Sustain SoCal, Grammy-winning producer Jimmy Thomas, and leadership from organizations including Hollo.ai, Cox Communications, the Plastic Pollution Coalition, and the Surf Industry Manufacturers Association. Their presence spoke volumes about the type of environment ROTH continues to foster-one that blends innovation and investment with purpose and connection.

“The Dana Point community has been an incredible partner to us over the last 25 years,” said ROTH CFO Gordon Roth.“We are honored and deeply grateful for the recognition from the city. But more importantly, we are proud of the meaningful relationships we've built and the positive impact we've been able to make together. From local nonprofits and small businesses to civic leaders and artists, this conference is a success because of the people who come together to make it so.”

The ROTH Conference continues to be one of the premier investor events in the country, yet its strength lies in the relationships it cultivates-both in boardrooms and in the heart of Dana Point. As ROTH looks ahead to the next chapter, it remains committed to growing those relationships and deepening its impact as a partner, neighbor, and responsible corporate citizen.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit .

