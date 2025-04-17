Breaking The Chains Of Student Debt: College Aid Pro Reveals Vision For U.S. Higher Education Reform

College Aid Pro presents the "Kill Student Debt, Save the American Dream" position paper, outlining reforms to U.S. higher education and efforts to reduce student debt.

College Aid Pro Calls for Urgent Reform to Address Rising Tuition Costs and End the U.S. Student Debt Crisis with Bold New Proposals.

- Kevin Degnan, CEO College Aid Pro

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- College Aid Pro , Inc. (CAP) introduced a bold new position paper calling for urgent reform in the U.S. higher education system . The position paper series titled "Kill Student Debt, Save the American Dream " offers a visionary approach to addressing the student debt crisis while maintaining the value and accessibility of higher education. The Company's plan outlines key reforms to tackle rising tuition costs and the financial burden on students and families.

Kevin Degnan, College Aid Pro's CEO, emphasizes the need for increased accountability from all stakeholders if we are to pop the College Cost Bubble and fix the Student Debt Crisis.

“Over the last 40 years, we have been the proverbial frog in a pot of hot water slowly increasing in temperature,” said Degnan.“We didn't realize it was boiling until it was too late.”

This initial introductory paper provides the background of how the U.S. higher education market was originally designed to provide broad access, but has mutated into an unsustainable system with a perverted incentive structure. Instead of educating the masses, the college experience has become more of a branding exercise that rewards selectivity and exclusivity. Luckily, there is a real appetite for structural change, so now is the time to take meaningful action.

With tuition costs surpassing $100,000 per year at some schools and college-related debt reaching unprecedented levels, the financial stability of millions of families is under threat. CAP calls for a comprehensive approach to restore fairness and accountability, highlighted by major reforms in three areas:

Key Proposals:

1. Turn Off the Easy Money: Eliminate fixed-rate federal loans and allow student loans to be discharged in bankruptcy, ending the unchecked growth of college costs.

2. Hold Colleges Accountable: Enforce stricter requirements for non-profit colleges to maintain their status and allow schools to co-sign or offer loans themselves.

3. Maintain Access & Encourage Achievement: Make community colleges and trade schools free and expand Pell Grants to support high-achieving students.

“We find ourselves at a crossroads, where most Americans agree that something has to change about how we send our kids to college,” Degnan adds.“The time is now to come together and implement real reform that will preserve what makes American colleges and universities the envy of the rest of the world.”

College Aid Pro calls on policymakers, families, and education professionals to engage in a national conversation about reform. The Company's proposals provide a clear path forward, but achieving these changes will require real collaboration.

To learn more or to join the conversation, visit College Aid Pro or email ... with the subject line“Kill Student Debt.”

About College Aid Pro: College Aid Pro is a leading provider of college planning solutions, empowering families to navigate the complexities of college costs and financial aid. By offering innovative software, expert guidance, and educational resources, College Aid Pro helps families make informed decisions and reduce the financial strain of higher education.

