CAA-Like Situation Being Created Over Waqf Act, Claims Bihar Dy CM

Patna, April 17 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday that a situation similar to CAA is being created by the opposition over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“Just like the protests around CAA, a false atmosphere is now being created around the Waqf Act. When CAA was passed, there were claims that Muslims would be forced out of the country; nothing like that happened, and nothing will happen now after the Waqf Act,” claimed the Deputy Chief Minister during an event titled 'Sukriya Modi Ji' in Patna on bringing in the new Waqf Act.

He also highlighted the developmental work done under the NDA government, especially under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“During the Nitish Kumar government, over 50,000 graveyards have been fenced, with work on 1,200 more ongoing. Our government has created 'Talimi Markaz' to support free education for children from poor Muslim families,” he claimed.

He added that scholarships have been extended to all communities: minorities, Dalits, tribals, EBC, OBC, and even general category students.

“Only two universities were built during the Lalu-Rabri regime from 1990–2005, and under Nitish Kumar (2005–present), Bihar now has 33 universities, compared to just eight pre-1990,” he claimed.

He said that Nitish's leadership has enabled children of Dalits and backwards classes to access education.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act has triggered nationwide debates, especially among the opposition and minority groups.