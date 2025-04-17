403
French Premier Condemns US Shift Toward Russia
(MENAFN) French Premier Francois Bayrou has strongly criticized the United States, accusing it of straying from the principles that have long defined the democratic world.
Bayrou claimed that Washington’s unexpected shift toward strengthening relations with Russia has deeply damaged the confidence of its partners and disrupted the balance of international affairs.
In a speech delivered on Tuesday, Bayrou emphasized that the United States, once regarded as the cornerstone of the "alliance of free nations" and a steadfast protector of global law, had strayed from fundamental Western ideals.
He remarked that it was “shocking” for a nation historically viewed as a foundation of the international system “could suddenly side with the aggressor.”
Since President Donald Trump assumed office in January, Washington and Moscow have been involved in diplomatic discussions.
Multiple rounds of senior-level meetings have taken place, focusing on a potential diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine and efforts to rebuild bilateral relations.
However, several European Union countries and the Ukrainian government have voiced alarm over what they interpret as a pro-Russian shift by the US regarding the Ukraine situation.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated this week that “Russian narratives are prevailing” within the Trump administration.
In response, the White House labeled Zelensky’s remarks as “absurd,” dismissing his concerns.
