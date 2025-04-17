403
Iran’s Foreign Minister Reaffirms Commitment to IAEA Cooperation
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to collaborating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday. The discussions focused on the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, as well as the indirect negotiations with the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program, as stated by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
Araghchi briefed Grossi on his indirect discussions with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, concerning the nuclear issue and the sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran. He called on the IAEA to maintain a professional stance despite "unjustified" pressures from certain parties, according to the statement.
In response, Grossi emphasized the necessity of ongoing dialogue and collaboration with Iran, along with consultations with other stakeholders to foster a conducive environment for addressing current challenges. He expressed support for the diplomatic process and welcomed the commencement of indirect talks between Iran and the United States.
Grossi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday evening for discussions with senior Iranian officials, ahead of the second round of indirect negotiations scheduled for this weekend in Rome. The first round took place last week in Muscat, Oman.
Iran entered into a nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with six major nations—Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States—in July 2015, agreeing to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. However, following the U.S. withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions, Iran began to reduce its compliance with the agreement. Efforts to restore the nuclear deal have yet to yield significant results.
