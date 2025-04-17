403
Chinese Official Criticizes US Tariffs on Hong Kong
(MENAFN) A prominent Chinese government figure has fiercely criticized US Leader Donald Trump’s decision to enforce what he labeled “extremely arrogant and shameless” trade tariffs on Hong Kong, a region under China's jurisdiction. Xia Baolong, the head of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, declared that “the US peasants” would “wail before the 5,000-year-old civilization,” expressing Beijing’s disapproval in unusually pointed language.
This sharp statement marks the most recent escalation in the ongoing rhetorical clash between Washington and Beijing.
The dispute intensified earlier this month after US Vice President J.D. Vance commented that the United States relies on “Chinese peasants to buy things those Chinese peasants manufacture.”
In response, Chinese authorities criticized the remark as “ignorant and disrespectful,” accusing American leadership of cultural insensitivity.
During a broadcasted address on Tuesday, Xia rebuked Trump’s move to enforce steep tariffs on Hong Kong.
He emphasized that the city “being the largest source of the US trade surplus” should make it a valued economic partner rather than a target for punitive measures.
Xia asserted that “The US isn’t after our tariffs but our very survival,” highlighting a belief in Beijing that Washington’s intentions go beyond economics.
He accused the United States of consistently trying to undermine and restrict Hong Kong’s development, warning that such actions would ultimately have negative repercussions for America itself.
