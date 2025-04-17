KPA Facilitates Over 12 Million Workplace Safety Online Trainings Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EHS and compliance software company meets soaring demand to help millions of Americans stay safe at work

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPA , a leading provider of Environment, Health, Safety (EHS), and compliance software and services, today announced it facilitated over 12 million online trainings last year–a 40% increase from 2023–helping businesses reduce risk, prevent accidents, and ensure regulatory compliance.

To mark the milestone, KPA commissioned The Harris Poll to survey employee attitudes toward workplace safety. The findings show that most Americans feel confident about their safety at work but also underscore the need for continued investment in building a stronger safety culture.

“Safety training is a crucial component of building a workplace safety culture. Twelve million trainings are much more than a number - it's evidence that companies continue to prioritize employee safety at record levels,” said Chris Fanning, CEO at KPA.“The survey data shows us that most employees feel safe at their workplace, and yet the rapid growth in demand for safety training KPA has seen tells us there is still ample opportunity and ROI to provide more comprehensive safety training to employees. KPA is very proud to help employers build stronger safety cultures that protect their people.”

KPA/Harris Poll Survey Reveals Employees Feel Safe, But Work Remains

Over 1,000 full- and part-time employed Americans were surveyed about safety attitudes at work. Key findings include:



88% agree they know how to keep themselves and others safe at work.

80% agree their managers/supervisors are actively working to make their workplaces safe. 77% agree they know exactly what to do in the event of emergencies involving machinery, equipment, or hazardous materials at their workplace.



“Building a safety program is straightforward– creating a shared safety culture is much harder,” said Shawn Smith, Senior Director of Training and Content at KPA.“From injuries and damaged equipment to regulatory penalties and lawsuits, the costs of poor safety training are too great to ignore. As we've delivered over 12 million trainings, we've helped employers recognize the difference between simply having a safety program and building a true safety culture that empowers employees with knowledge and action.”

For nearly 40 years, KPA has partnered with over 15,000 companies to improve workplace safety through award-winning EHS software, training, and consulting services. KPA's online compliance training library , featuring over 1,000 courses, seamlessly integrates with its industry-leading safety and compliance platforms, Flex and Vera Suit . From interactive courses and simulations to toolbox talks, KPA equips employees with the essential knowledge and skills to maintain a safe and compliant work environment.

About KPA

KPA provides Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, consulting, and award-winning online training to help organizations stay compliant with state and federal regulations and maintain a safe and productive workplace. The KPA Flex software platform is easy to use, highly configurable, and designed for a mobile workforce, which encourages broad adoption and an improved culture of safety across the organization.

Harris Poll Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of KPA from January 23 - 27, 2025 among 1,096 full/part time employed adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact the media contact below:

