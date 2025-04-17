Tyson Group Wins Gold At 2025 Globee® Awards For Sales Training And Development Program Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ohio, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group has been named the Gold Globee® Winner at the 2025 Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service & Operations, earning top honors in the Sales Training and Development Program of the Year category for its proprietary Sales Team ScienceTM framework. This elite recognition affirms Tyson Group's leadership, innovation, and proven excellence in transforming sales teams through optimizing sales effectiveness and driving revenue across industries.

To achieve Gold, entries must earn an average score of 9.0 or higher from an esteemed panel of more than 85 global judges. This award highlights Tyson Group's exceptional performance and commitment to delivering measurable sales outcomes in today's fast-evolving marketplace.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Gold Globee® Award winner for 2025,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group.“Our Sales Team ScienceTM methodology is designed to tackle the real challenges sales organizations face today-from talent and process issues to the pressures of constant market change. This award is a powerful validation of the work our team does every day to help clients achieve their revenue goals and outperform the competition.”

Tyson Group's award-winning Sales Team ScienceTM methodology is a data-driven, comprehensive framework that evaluates and optimizes the seven critical elements required to build and sustain high-performance sales organizations: Leadership, Management, Process, Effectiveness, Methodology, Talent, and Enablement.

Importantly, these elements are addressed within the broader Sales Environment-a dynamic, ever-shifting landscape shaped by changing buyer expectations, competitive pressures, and economic variables. Sales Team ScienceTM gives organizations the tools to adapt and thrive in this complexity.

Through in-depth diagnostic assessments, predictive analytics, and proprietary talent evaluations measuring over 140 sales competencies across 18 benchmark data points, Tyson Group helps sales leaders identify gaps, align strategies, and maximize team performance. The result? Accelerated sales cycles, increased productivity, reduced turnover, and consistently higher close rates.

This Gold Globee® Award underscores Tyson Group's relentless focus on delivering customized, results-driven solutions, not off-the-shelf training programs. Whether advising Fortune 500 brands or emerging leaders, Tyson Group enables sales teams to excel through precise, personalized programs built on real-world insights.

Tyson Group has also earned national recognition with back-to-back appearances on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, reinforcing the measurable success they bring to their clients-and the competitive edge their programs deliver.

“The Gold Globee® isn't just an honor for our team-it's a reflection of the powerful outcomes our clients are achieving in the field,” said Tyson.“In a time when sales organizations are being pushed to do more with less, our mission is to equip them with the systems, insights, and talent strategies to rise to the challenge.”

As the sales profession continues to evolve, Tyson Group remains at the forefront, helping companies build elite teams and execute high-performance strategies in any market condition.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are among the world's leading business recognition programs, honoring achievements in innovation, performance, and customer impact across industries. Learn more at .

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group delivers award-winning sales consulting and training tailored to the real needs of today's sales organizations. Through their proprietary Sales Team ScienceTM framework, Tyson Group helps companies build, scale, and sustain high-performing sales teams that deliver measurable results. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Chip St. Clair ...