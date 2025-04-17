Míla Holding Hf.: Confirmation Of The Report On The Financial Obligations Of MILA 300929 Bond

Enclosed is a confirmation by KPMG ehf. on Míla Holding hf.'s report on financial obligations relating to the issuance of MILA 300929 bond. The consolidated annual accounts of Mila hf. for the operating year 2024 were published on 4 April 2025. The calculation and confirmation of financial conditions shall be carried out following the publication of the company's annual accounts and the issuance of MILA 300929 bond.

The review of financial obligations by KPMG ehf. was in accordance with Míla Holding hf.'s assessment and a report on financial obligations was therefore confirmed.

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Míla Holding hf.

...

Attachment

2025-04-15 Compliance Certificate ID