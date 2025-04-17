Genomic Biomarkers Market Anticipated To Reach US$36.127 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 9.81%

The genomic biomarkers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% from US$22.631 billion in 2025 to US$36.127 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the genomic biomarkers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$36.127 billion by 2030.The global genomic biomarkers market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for personalized medicine continues to rise.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for more targeted and effective treatments are driving the demand for genomic biomarkers. These biomarkers, which are specific DNA sequences or gene expressions, can provide valuable information about an individual's genetic makeup and help in predicting disease susceptibility, response to treatment , and disease progression.The growing adoption of precision medicine and advancements in genomic technologies are also contributing to the growth of the market. With the availability of advanced sequencing techniques and bioinformatics tools, researchers and healthcare providers can now identify and analyze biomarkers more accurately and efficiently. This has led to the development of new and innovative biomarker-based diagnostic tests and therapies, further driving the market growth.The market is also witnessing a significant increase in investments and collaborations among key players to develop and commercialize new biomarker-based products. For instance, in 2019, Roche acquired Foundation Medicine, a leading provider of genomic profiling tests, to expand its presence in the personalized healthcare market. Such strategic partnerships are expected to further fuel the growth of the genomic biomarkers market.As the demand for personalized medicine continues to grow, the genomic biomarkers market is expected to witness even more significant growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and increasing investments, the market is poised to offer new and innovative solutions for disease diagnosis, treatment, and management.Access sample report or view details: report/genomic-biomarkers-marketAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the genomic biomarkers market that have been covered are Almac Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Myriad Genetics Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illumina, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the genomic biomarkers market as follows:.By TypeoPredictive BiomarkersoPrognostic Biomarkers.By IndicationoOncologyoCardiovascular diseasesoNeurological diseasesoRenal DisordersoOthers.By End UseroHospitalsoDiagnostic CentersoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Almac Group.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc..Eurofins Scientific.Myriad Genetics Inc.QIAGEN.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Illumina, Inc..REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L..Guardant Health.Complete Genomics IncorporatedReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Global Biologics Market: report/global-biologics-market.Sample Preparation Market: report/sample-preparation-market.Global Cell Line Development Market: report/global-cell-line-development-market.Genome Editing Market: report/genome-editing-market.Genomics Market: report/genomics-marketAbout UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative researchtechniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

