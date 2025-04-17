Savannah Resident Appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary In Trump Administration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Former Georgia Labor Official Tapped to Help Lead National Workforce Development Efforts

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lori Frazier Bearden, a resident of Savannah, Ga., has been appointed to serve as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) in the U.S. Department of Labor under the Trump Administration.She previously led the Office of Economic Development in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C., and served as Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor during the Butler Administration.In her new capacity, Bearden will play a key role in supporting Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer in executing President Donald Trump's vision to prioritize American workers, veterans, and retirees. The Employment and Training Administration's mission is to enhance the efficiency of the U.S. labor market by delivering high-quality job training, employment services, labor market data, and income support programs, primarily through state and local workforce development systems.Bearden is a graduate of Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. She went on to earn a Master of Public Administration from Auburn University.Her husband, Joshua Bearden, serves as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Georgia and is currently mobilized on active duty as a Colonel in the U.S. Army, where he is prosecuting the high-profile case of United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, et al. (“The 9/11 Case”). The couple has two children and will reside in Washington, D.C. during her tenure.###

Emma Swales

Rhythm Communications

+1 678 848-4834

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.