Earth Day News: Once Again Spreads Integrity With Small-Batch Products

Once Again's spreads are packaged in recycled and reusable glass jars.

Once Again, 100% employee-owned and spreading integrity since 1976, produces organic and natural spreads and snacks.

Once Again's Honest in Trade sustainability program focuses on environmental impact and social and supply chain justice, while producing safe, quality foods for a joyful eating experience.

SedEx and HowGood Partnerships Provide Customers Increased Transparency

- Gael Orr, Once Again's marketing directorNUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What started with a husband-and-wife team making old-fashioned peanut butter out of their 800-square-foot basement has grown into an innovative company that's paving the way in sustainable business practices while bringing to market delicious, simple-ingredient foods crafted as close to homemade as possible. 100% employee owned since 1976, Once Again proudly produces a lineup of USDA certified organic and natural nut and seed butters, plus handcrafted, bakery-made graham sandwiches and graham crackers that are both organic and gluten free. Behind all of Once Again's small-batch, nutrient-dense products designed to fuel healthy lifestyles is a steadfast commitment to the company's Honest in Trade program, which focuses on three aspects of sustainability:.People: Everyone in Once Again's supply chain is treated fairly-from employees who are considered family, to the local community who sees the brand as a trusted partner, to farm workers who receive above fair-trade market prices through direct negotiations. The company also supports nonprofit organizations locally, nationally, and abroad..Products: Once Again was the first peanut butter company in the world to get SQF certified. In addition to undergoing constant external audits, a robust quality assurance program and state-of-the-art laboratories oversee internal practices, food safety and food quality. The team also uses an internal database to monitor suppliers and develop a score card for each, ensuring social integrity is maintained throughout the supply chain..Planet: Once Again has a Green Team that evaluates its environmental impact and provides solutions to support the planet. For example, the company makes containers from partially recycled glass, purchases solar and wind turbine credits to offset its electrical use, has an internal recycling program, and donates its food waste to local animal lovers and farms who feed its products to their pets, livestock, and wildlife.To offer added visibility into the program, Once Again recently partnered with SedEx and HowGood to provide full traceability into its supplier relationships, plus obtain the carbon footprint for every item brought to market.Said Gael Orr, Once Again's marketing director,“Since the early days, when our founders adopted a family of racoons found on the factory grounds in rural upstate New York, Once Again has been dedicated to good stewardship and taking care of the earth. We truly are proud to produce products in the most ethical way possible, while always looking for opportunities to make a positive impact on the planet and people around us.”This Earth Day, April 22nd, visit OnceAgain to learn more and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.###

