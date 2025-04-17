Maha Govt Announces Prestigious Awards For Anupam Kher, Kajol, Mahesh Manjrekar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday announced the prestigious awards for actors Anupam Kher and Kajol and director, producer and star Mahesh Manjrekar.

Anupam Kher will be honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kajol with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award. These awards carry cash prizes of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively.

Mahesh Manjrekar will be conferred with the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement award. The honour comprises a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a memento, citation and a commemorative silver medal.

Leading Marathi actor Mukta Barve will be honoured with the Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award. The honour comprises a cash prize of Rs 6 lakh, along with a memento, citation and a commemorative silver medal.

This year, the Ganasamragni Lata Mangeshkar Award, instituted in 1993, will be conferred upon veteran Marathi ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale. The honour includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a memento, citation and shawl.

The Department of Cultural Affairs will confer the awards during a grand ceremony in Mumbai on April 25.

In addition to the award ceremony, the Department will host a special musical tribute on April 20 at 6.30 p.m. at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, to commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution and the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Renowned artists, including Suresh Wadkar, Adarsh Shinde, Vaishali Samant, Urmila Dhangar, and Nandesh Umap will grace the stage, with Subodh Bhave anchoring the event. The event will showcase musical renditions, theatrical presentations, and dance performances inspired by the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar.