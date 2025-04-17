403
Unemployment Claims Fall as Job Market Shows Resilience
(MENAFN) The latest data from the Labor Department, released on Thursday, indicates that the number of Americans submitting first-time unemployment claims decreased by 9,000 last week, bringing the total to 215,000.
This figure marks a decline from the previous week's revised total of 224,000 and is also lower than the anticipated 225,000 claims projected by market analysts.
Additionally, the four-week moving average for initial jobless claims stood at 220,750, reflecting a decrease of 2,500 from the prior week's revised average of 223,250.
In a positive sign for the economy, March saw the addition of 228,000 jobs, significantly surpassing expectations of 137,000. However, the unemployment rate saw an unexpected increase, rising to 4.2% in March from 4.1% in February.
