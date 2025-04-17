403
US, European Presidents Hold Ceasefire Talks in Paris
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio initiated discussions in Paris on Thursday, seeking to jumpstart dormant peace negotiations concerning the conflict in Ukraine, while also tackling rising strains between the United States and European nations.
During his inaugural diplomatic trip to France, Rubio held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
Accompanying Rubio was Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President Donald Trump’s appointed envoy focusing on Ukraine and Middle Eastern affairs.
"This visit will serve to assess the status of peace talks aimed at ending Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," noted a statement from the French presidency, known as the Elysee.
The talks follow recent dialogue between Macron and Trump and are a component of broader initiatives by a "coalition of willing countries," the Elysee's message continued.
Top-ranking Ukrainian ministers and delegates also arrived in Paris to conduct parallel discussions with American diplomats as well as officials from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
"As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of coalition states willing and able to ensure security, particularly from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom," shared Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, via Telegram.
In addition to Ukraine-related matters, the agenda for the Paris gatherings includes significant topics such as trade tariffs and strategies to reduce tensions in the Middle East, according to the Elysee.
