Russia Announces Third Call Between Putin, Trump
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Moscow revealed that discussions are currently taking place with Washington to arrange another telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Leader Donald Trump.
“This is what we are talking about, this telephone conversation. No agreement has been reached yet,” explained Yury Ushakov, a presidential adviser, while speaking to reporters in the Russian capital.
Since Leader Trump began his second term in office in late January, he and President Putin have communicated twice by phone. The first of these calls took place on February 12.
Their second call occurred on March 18, coinciding with the United States facilitating two arrangements between Russia and Ukraine.
The first agreement aimed to “ensure safe navigation” in the Black Sea, while the second called for a temporary, 30-day suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure—both outcomes of negotiations held in Saudi Arabia.
Even though these deals were finalized, both nations have consistently blamed one another for breaching the ceasefire.
