Adtech Platform Market On A Steady Growth Path: Projected To Grow Through 2030 At CAGR 9.58%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global AdTech Platform Market , projecting a compound annual growth rate of 9.58% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: AdTech Platform , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: AdTech Platform , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.58% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic AdTech Platform landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in AdTech Platforms

In a rapidly shifting advertising ecosystem, AdTech platforms have become indispensable for enabling real-time audience targeting, campaign optimization, and omnichannel engagement. As businesses strive to gain competitive advantage through personalized messaging and efficient media spending, AdTech solutions are being leveraged across industries such as retail, consumer goods, BFSI, entertainment, travel, and automotive. These platforms are helping marketers unify fragmented ecosystems, improve attribution, and measure ROI with greater accuracy.

According to Richa Choubey, Analyst at QKS Group, “AdTech platforms are now foundational to modern marketing infrastructure. They empower organizations to optimize digital advertising strategies through data-driven decision-making, precision targeting, and automation that aligns media investments with business outcomes.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional AdTech Platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top AdTech Platform vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in AdTech solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : How AI, real-time analytics, and machine learning are transforming AdTech platforms to deliver better audience segmentation, bidding strategies, and campaign outcomes.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including The Trade Desk​, Innovid by Mediaocean​, Google​, Microsoft​, Adobe​, Skai​, Viant Technology​, Nexxen​, Adtheorent ​, Amazon​, Adform​, MediaMath​, Affle​, Criteo, Quantcast​, Roku​, InMobi​, Basis Technologies​, Simpli.fi​ and Bannerflow​.

Why This Matters for AdTech Platform Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of AdTech solution providers, these insights are crucial for identifying untapped market opportunities, refining growth strategies, and staying ahead in an intensely competitive environment. As marketers demand greater transparency, performance accountability, and cross-channel synergy, vendors must ensure their platforms offer seamless integrations, advanced optimization features, and scalable solutions that drive campaign effectiveness and revenue growth.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on AdTech Platform market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the AdTech Platform market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

