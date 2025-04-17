Noodles & Company To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results On May 7, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Hynes, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with first quarter 2025 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0920. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13752400. The replay will be available until Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the“Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

