Digicert Achieves Record Growth In FY2025 By Expanding Its Digital Trust Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquires Vercara, advances quantum readiness, and exceeds growth targets

Lehi, Utah, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, Inc ., a leading global provider of digital trust , today announced a record-breaking Q4 for FY2025, closing at 104% of target net new annual contract value (NNACV), 25% higher than the largest NNACV quarter in the company's history. The company exceeded expectations for the second half of the fiscal year, fueled by demand for quantum-ready security solutions and an integrated digital trust platform that unifies PKI and authoritative DNS into a single offering.

“Our record results highlight the increasing need for digital trust in a rapidly evolving security landscape,” said Amit Sinha , CEO of DigiCert .“Organizations worldwide are embracing our DigiCert ONE platform to centralize and simplify digital trust management. By securing the entire digital footprint-from authentication and encryption to DNS-our solutions help enterprises reduce risk, eliminate outages, and improve operational efficiency.”

Between January 2024 and February 2025, DigiCert saw a 67% increase in the number of customers who purchased both a certificate and at least one DigiCert ONE solution, demonstrating the rising demand for an integrated, end-to-end digital trust platform.

Key Business Highlights for FY2025

In FY2025, DigiCert delivered significant business milestones and product innovation, reinforcing its leadership in digital trust. The company closed a record-breaking fourth quarter at 104% of target NNACV, the largest in its history, and exceeded expectations for the second half of the year, closing at 102% of total ACV plan.



As part of its growth strategy, DigiCert completed its acquisition of Vercara , expanding its digital trust capabilities to include UltraDNS and strengthening its ability to provide comprehensive security solutions to enterprises worldwide.



DigiCert strengthened its executive team with key appointments, including Chief Trust Officer Lakshmi Hanspal and Chief Marketing Officer Atri Chatterjee. The company also welcomed Dr. Taher Elgamal, the widely recognized“father of SSL,” as a strategic advisor.



Further reinforcing its leadership in advancing digital trust and quantum readiness, DigiCert hosted the inaugural World Quantum Readiness Day , a global initiative aimed at raising awareness and accelerating action toward post-quantum preparedness. The event attracted nearly 4,000 registrants and featured industry luminaries, including Dr. Peter Shor, Dr. Taher Elgamal, Dr. Bob Sutor, and experts from Google, Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Cisco, and NIST.



Products and Innovation

DigiCert advanced its technology leadership in FY2025 through continued innovation and investment in future-ready solutions, such as the newly-launched DigiCert ONE platform . The company filed 81 new patent applications during the year, including nine for AI/ML-specific technologies, 10 focused on post-quantum cryptography, and four advancing content authentication.



DigiCert introduced DigiCert® Device Trust Manager , a comprehensive, lifecycle-based IoT security solution that enables device manufacturers to secure connected devices at scale-from production through decommissioning. As the number of connected devices is projected to reach 56 Billion*, Device Trust Manager addresses the growing complexity of compliance, data integrity, and operational risk by delivering end-to-end visibility, automated provisioning, and real-time monitoring.



Additionally, DigiCert began offering Common Mark Certificates (CMCs) to address the increasing need for verifiable indicators of online trust. These globally recognized digital trust marks help organizations demonstrate compliance, build consumer confidence, and protect brand integrity. DigiCert is currently the only provider in the market to offer both Common Mark Certificates and Verified Mark Certificates, underscoring its leadership in shaping the future of digital trust.

For more information about how DigiCert provides digital trust for the real world, visit

*Source: Future of Industry Ecosystems: Shared Data and Insights , IDC, January 6, 2021

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit or follow @digicert. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially. DigiCert undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461 ...