ALPHAMIN PROVIDES Q1 2025 AND CURRENT OPERATIONAL UPDATE
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, Q1 2025 EBITDA and AISC guidance, guidance for contained tin production for the year ending 31 December 2025, our expectations for ore grades during the remainder of 2025, sales following customary patterns following resumption of production and not being disrupted, the timing and quantum of receipt of funds from prior tin concentrate sales and expected commencement of underground activities later in April 2025. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: uncertainties regarding Mpama North and Mpama South estimates of the expected mined tin grades, processing plant performance and recoveries, uncertainties regarding the underground conditions for development, uncertainties regarding the logistical roads within the DRC for purposes of transporting product for sale and inbound consumables and equipment, uncertainties regarding global supply and demand for tin and market and sales prices, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uninterrupted access to required infrastructure and third party service providers, adverse political events and risks of security related incidents which may impact the operation, outbound roads used to transport product and consumables or the safety of our people, uncertainties regarding the legislative requirements in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which may result in unexpected fines and penalties and tax payments, impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health crises on mining operations and commodity prices, price volatility in the spot and forward markets for tin and other commodities; significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; uncertainties regarding lenders and bankers' reaction to their exposure to the Company during this period of unstable regional security in the eastern DRC which may lead to additional funding requirements; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the United States of America (US); discrepancies between actual and estimated production and the costs thereof; between actual and estimated reserves and resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; changes in national and local government legislation in the DRC or any other country in which Alphamin currently or may in the future conduct business; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which Alphamin does or may conduct business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which Alphamin operates, including, but not limited to: obtaining and maintaining the necessary permits for the Bisie Project; the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges Alphamin is or may become a party to; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves and resources; competition; loss of key employees; inclement weather conditions; availability of power, water, transportation routes and other required infrastructure for the Bisie tin project; general economic conditions and inflation and rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorisations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the environment. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and losses of processed tin (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks), as well as“Risk Factors” included elsewhere in this MD&A and Alphamin's public disclosure documents filed on and available at .
USE OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES
This announcement refers to the following non-IFRS financial performance measures:
EBITDA
EBITDA is profit before net finance expense, income taxes and depreciation, depletion, and amortization. EBITDA provides insight into our overall business performance (a combination of cost management and growth) and is the corresponding flow driver towards the objective of achieving industry-leading returns. This measure assists readers in understanding the ongoing cash generating potential of the business including liquidity to fund working capital, servicing debt, and funding capital and exploration expenditures and investment opportunities.
This measure is not recognized under IFRS as it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
CASH COSTS
This measures the cash costs to produce and sell a tonne of contained tin. This measure includes mine operating production expenses such as mining, processing, administration, indirect charges (including surface maintenance and camp and head office costs), and smelting, refining and freight, distribution and royalties. Cash Costs do not include depreciation, depletion, and amortization, reclamation expenses, capital sustaining, borrowing costs and exploration expenses. On mine costs, exclusive of stock movement, are calculated on a cost per tonne produced basis, off mine costs are calculated on a cost per tonne sold basis.
AISC
This measures the cash costs to produce and sell a tonne of contained tin plus the capital sustaining costs to maintain the mine, processing plant and infrastructure. This measure includes the Cash Cost per tonne and capital sustaining costs together divided by tonnes of contained tin produced. All-In Sustaining Cost per tonne does not include depreciation, depletion, and amortization, reclamation, borrowing costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, exploration expenses and expansion capital expenditures.
Sustaining capital expenditures are defined as those expenditures which do not increase payable mineral production at a mine site and excludes all expenditures at the Company's projects and certain expenditures at the Company's operating sites which are deemed expansionary in nature.
