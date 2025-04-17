NASP Applauds President Trump For Efforts To Reduce Drug Pricing And Address Necessary PBM Reforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Trump issued an Executive Order titled Lowering Drug Prices by Once Again Putting Americans First on Tuesday, April 15. The Executive Order called for the Administration and Congress to continue efforts from the first Trump Administration to reduce prescription drug costs. Included in the Executive Order is a plan to address the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, including improvements in the transparency of the program and reducing negative impacts to the pharmaceutical industry. The Executive Order also calls for a review of the role of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs).

“NASP is appreciative of President Trump's continued effort to reduce the drug costs of American seniors. NASP encourages the Trump Administration to ensure that implementation of the Drug Price Negotiation Program does not cause harm to specialty pharmacies who serve some of the sickest Americans.” NASP President and CEO Sheila Arquette, RPh stated.“Specifically, we encourage the Trump Administration to ensure that specialty pharmacies are not left holding the bag as they seek to support patients. Pharmacies must be paid in a timely manner for drugs they dispense through the drug price negotiation program, and must not be reimbursed below the cost to dispense.”

“NASP appreciates the White House's want to address the anticompetitive practices of some PBMs. For far too long, specialty pharmacies have faced practices by some PBMs that make it impossible for specialty pharmacies to participate in networks, eliminating patient access to the specialty pharmacy of their choice. We have long been advocating for the passage of federal legislation to address these concerns. We call on the Trump Administration to ensure reform occurs through executive action, regulation or via legislation this year.

“NASP wants to also emphasize the importance of the 340B program in supporting low-income medication access for those with specialty conditions and funding chronic disease management programs. We caution against any reforms that would negatively impact the program, participating pharmacies and the patients served.”

NASP represents all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. Specialty pharmacies serve communities of patients who have complex health conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, organ transplantation and rare diseases. Specialty pharmacies are accredited by an independent, third party nationally recognized accreditation organization ensuring consistent quality of extensive drug management and clinical patient care services.

CONTACT: Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122 ...