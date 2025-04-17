INVL Technology Will Buy-Back Its Own Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Technology (hereinafter –“”) finished the share buy-back. The Company will purchase 53,749 shares for the total amount of EUR ­­188,121.50 (without brokerage fees).

The Company could purchase up to 150,000 shares. During the share buy-back 53,749 units of shares were offered. Share purchase price: EUR 3.50 per share.

Share purchase procedure started from 10 April 2025 and was implemented through the market of official tender offers of NASDAQ Vilnius stock exchange until 17 April 2025.

The acquired shares will be settled on 22 April 2025.

More information about the share buy-back process is provided here:

Additional information:

INVL Technology, a company investing in IT businesses, bought back 53,749 of its own shares via the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange according to Dutch auction principles, paying the established maximum price per share (EUR 3.50).

“We acquired some of our own shares to be able to carry out employee incentive programmes and, if needed, reduce the authorized capital by annulling acquired shares. When the number of shares in circulation falls, the value of shares rises for the rest of the company's shareholders,” says Kazimieras Tonkūnas, the Managing Partner of INVL Technology.

The share buyback took place from the 10 April to 17 April. The company had authorisation to acquire a maximum of 150,000 shares, with EUR 525,000 allocated from an existing reserve for that purpose. The maximum purchase price was set at EUR 3.50 per share. Before the announcement of the buyback, the price of INVL Technology's shares on the stock exchange was EUR 3.32.

Procedures for the acquisition of own shares were approved at a meeting of the company's shareholders on 30 April 2024. The company was given the right to acquire own shares for up to 10% of its authorized capital, with a time limit for such acquisitions of 18 months from the date of the decision of the shareholders' meeting. The maximum purchase price per share is INVL Technology's last published net asset value; the minimum is EUR 0.29. Since the acquired shares will not be sold, no minimum selling price or sale procedure were stipulated.

INVL Technology owns the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech and FinTech company NRD Companies, and the Baltic IT company Novian.

In mid-March last year, the company announced that it had signed an agreement with the Zurich branch of M&A intermediation service provider Corum Group's Luxembourg-based unit Corum Group International, to advise and serve as M&A intermediary on the sale of the company's portfolio of businesses.

INVL Technology, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, is a closed-end investment company which must exit its investments no later than mid-July 2026 and distribute the money to shareholders.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail ...



