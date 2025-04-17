Better Choice Company Revises Record Date And Payment Date For Stock Dividend Of 0.35 Per Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the“Company”), a pet health and wellness company, announced on April 7, 2025 that its Board of Directors has approved a stock dividend of 0.35 per share for every 1 share held of common stock, and announced on April 8, 2025 that the payable date of the stock dividend had been changed from April 17, 2025 to April 21, 2025.

As a result of ongoing consideration by the Board of Directors, the payable date for the stock dividend has been changed from April 21, 2025 to April 29, 2025. The record date for determining the stockholders entitled to receive the stock dividend has been changed from April 17, 2025 to April 28, 2025. The Company's shares will trade with a due bill on the stock dividend for trades beginning on April 28, 2025 up through and including April 29, 2025 (the "due bill period"). The ex-dividend date will be April 30, 2025, the first business day following the payment date of April 29, 2025. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2025 must hold their stock up through and including the April 29, 2025 (payment date) to receive the stock dividend.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“could,”“target,”“potential,”“is likely,”“will,”“expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

