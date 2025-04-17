Centrifuge Market Report To Hit USD 689.91 Million By 2032, Owing To Rising Demand Across Biotech, Pharma, And Industrial Sectors | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Centrifuge Market is growing due to increased demand for advanced separation technologies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment, fueled by rapid industrialization and technological innovation across key global regions. Austin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Centrifuge Market was valued at USD 463 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 689.91 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Download PDF Sample of Centrifuge Market @

The centrifuge market is witnessing significant traction globally as advancements in biotechnology and industrial automation create new opportunities. Rising investments in healthcare diagnostics and pharmaceutical R&D, combined with growing applications in wastewater treatment and food processing, are key growth drivers. The U.S. Centrifuge Market is forecasted to grow steadily at a CAGR of 4.14% from 2023 to 2032, with the market size expected to expand from USD 154.83 million in 2023 to USD 223.04 million by 2032. This growth is largely attributed to rapid advancements in biotechnology, increasing pharmaceutical research, and robust industrial applications. Key Players:

Siebtechnik Tema GmbH (Screen Scroll Centrifuges, Pusher Centrifuges)

SPX Flow Inc. (Industrial Decanter Centrifuges, Disc Stack Centrifuges)

Flottweg SE (Decanter Centrifuges, Tricanter® Centrifuges)

Schlumberger Limited (Oilfield Decanter Centrifuges, Solids Control Centrifuges)

Ferrum Ltd. (Peeler Centrifuges, Pusher Centrifuges)

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd. (Disc Stack Centrifuges, Industrial Clarifiers)

FLSmidth (Solid Bowl Decanter Centrifuges, Horizontal Centrifuges)

GEA Group AG (Separator Centrifuges, Dairy Centrifuges)

Alfa Laval (Disc Stack Centrifuges, Industrial Separators)

Andritz (Decanter Centrifuges, Pusher Centrifuges)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Laboratory Centrifuges, High-Speed Centrifuges)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Ultracentrifuges, Benchtop Centrifuges)

Eppendorf AG (Microcentrifuges, Clinical Centrifuges)

Hettich Instruments (Blood Separation Centrifuges, Research Centrifuges)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (Hematology Centrifuges, Plasma Separation Centrifuges)

Kubco Decanter Services Inc. (Oilfield Decanter Centrifuges, Dewatering Centrifuges)

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Decanter Centrifuges, Olive Oil Centrifuges)

Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd. (Industrial Centrifuges, Textile Centrifuges)

Fisher Scientific (High-Speed Centrifuges, Lab Centrifuges) Pennwalt Ltd. (Basket Centrifuges, Three-Phase Centrifuges) Centrifuge Market Report Scope:

Key Segments . By Type (Decanters, High-Speed Separators, Others)

. By Drilling & Excavation Activity (Tunnel Boring, Horizontal Directional Drilling, Exploration Drilling, Others)

. By Application (Solids Control, Mud Cleaning, Dewatering, Fluid Clarification, Others) Key Drivers . The growing use of centrifuges in drug discovery, vaccine production, and molecular diagnostics is driving market growth, fueled by advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

. By Drilling & Excavation Activity (Tunnel Boring, Horizontal Directional Drilling, Exploration Drilling, Others)

. By Application (Solids Control, Mud Cleaning, Dewatering, Fluid Clarification, Others) Key Drivers . The growing use of centrifuges in drug discovery, vaccine production, and molecular diagnostics is driving market growth, fueled by advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

Decanter Centrifuges Lead the Charge in Versatile Applications, HDD and Solids Control Segments Fuel Centrifuge Market Expansion

By Type: In 2023, decanter centrifuges held the lion's share in the centrifuge market, commanding over 54% of the total revenue. Their prolific dominance comes from their visibility specialists across multiple sectors, including wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and chemicals. They are the centrifuges of choice for daily operations in processes where continuous solids-liquid separation is a must, as they ensure effective separation, high throughput, and hygienic working conditions. So, technological improvements like automation, energy efficiency, and smart monitoring systems have also made the decanter centrifuges more attractive for sustainable and cost-effective industries.

By Drilling & Excavation Activity: The Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) segment has emerged as the second-largest contributor to the centrifuge market, showing accelerated growth due to its wide application in oil and gas, infrastructure, and telecommunications. Most HDD drilling and gutting, and line jobs are performed by contractors. Similar to the HDD application in this method, centrifuges separate solids from drilling fluid to retain the quality of the fluid to ensure operational efficiency. Demand for HDD-based centrifuge systems is a trend that we expect will continue as urbanization and infrastructure projects accelerate.

By Application: The solids control segment dominated the centrifuge market in 2023, with over 38% market share. In oil and gas drilling, centrifuge systems are essential for solid separation from drilling fluids, which translates into better operational efficiency and less equipment damage. The continuing expansion of exploration and drilling activities by energy companies will continue to fuel the requirement for effective solids control processes, and consequently, the need for centrifuges that provide both productivity and compliance with regulatory requirements.

North America Dominates Centrifuge Market with Innovation & Infrastructure, Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Powerhouse in Global Expansion

North America emerged as the dominant regional player in 2023, capturing more than 44% of the global centrifuge market share. In addition, the region benefits from a mature healthcare system, strong investments in life sciences R&D, and established players in biotech and diagnostics. The U.S. also continues to be a leader in both the innovation and adoption of high-throughput new approaches, including high-performance centrifuge technologies, funded by positive regulatory environments and specific incentives for precision medicine and tailored therapy. With strong technical capabilities, infrastructure, and a highly skilled workforce, North America remains uniquely positioned to lead the way on centrifuge innovation and adoption.

The Asia-Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing market. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are quickly building their health care & industrial capacities. Increased hygiene awareness, enhancements in diagnostic infrastructure, and substantial investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing are at the core of this region's growth. Multinational manufacturers are setting up manufacturing units in the Asia-Pacific region due to low-cost production hubs and accessibility for raw materials, which will further ensure that this region holds an important share of growth for the centrifuge market.





