Elected Officials And Silicon Valley Nonprofits Hold 'Save Medicaid' Rally To Fight Impending Budget Cuts

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PRxDigital, Inc. will host a press conference and community rally to oppose impending cuts to Medicaid that threaten to devastate local nonprofits and the vulnerable populations they serve. The“Save Medicaid” rally, sponsored by Santa Clara County Supervisor Betty Duong, will be held in the County Building Courtyard and will feature speakers from an array of nonprofits and community groups who will spell out the destructive impact these cuts will have on seniors, children, and families throughout our community.“During our 50 years in the marketing and communications business, fully half of our clients have been nonprofits serving our most vulnerable citizens,” says PRxDigital's Founder and CEO Brenna Bolger.“There has never been a bigger threat to the health of those in need than the draconian cuts proposed by this administration. It is both our job and our moral duty to fight back.”As Supervisor Duong notes,“The impact of proposed Medicaid cuts would be devastating to my district and our county, especially our most vulnerable populations who already face systemic barriers to accessing care. We cannot afford to turn our backs on them.”The speaker list includes Margy Mayfield, founder and Executive Director of Coastal Kids Home Health Care, a nonprofit providing care for medically fragile children and their families.“Fully 65% of our children are Medi-Cal recipients,” she says.“The scale of these proposed cuts to Medicaid will take a disastrous – and potentially fatal – toll on our families.”Among the elected officials expected to speak is Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren.“The GOP budget bill presupposes irresponsible cuts to Medicaid to provide massive tax cuts for the most wealthy and also increases the national debt. In California's 18th Congressional District alone, nearly 325,000 people could lose their health care because of this budget,” says Lofgren.“In fact, Medicaid – Medi-Cal in our state – pays for two-thirds of nursing home beds in California, and I keep asking myself 'What are families going to do when they cannot afford to take care of their parents and grandparents?' Americans need to loudly oppose the Republicans' dangerous budget plans.”Congressman Ro Khanna agrees: "Slashing $880 billion in Medicaid funding would mean that more than 72 million Americans nationwide, and 120,137 constituents in my district, including over 33,000 children, will be forced to live without affordable healthcare. These proposed cuts are an attack on our nation's most vulnerable, and Democrats must do everything in their power to reinstate this funding.”Silicon Valley's newest member of Congress, Sam Liccardo, adds,“Congressional Republicans have just passed a budget that puts the healthcare of 133,537 of our neighbors at risk in our community alone. This is a critical moment-we must stand together to defend Medicaid as the budget process moves forward. Healthcare is not a bargaining chip to give the wealthiest among us more tax breaks. Let's keep fighting-your voices will make the difference.”Medicaid provides health insurance to children and adults with limited resources and income. The proposed reductions in Medicaid funding would leave countless individuals without access to essential healthcare services, further widening disparities in healthcare access and economic stability.Members of the community are invited to attend the rally and stand in support of the critical lifeline Medicaid provides.Event Details:Date: April 17, 2025Location: 70 W Hedding St., San Jose, CA 95110, USATime: 10:30 a.m.List of Speakers:Introduction:- Brenna Bolger, CEO & Founder, PRxDigital- Terry Downing, Senior Vice President, PRxDigitalElected Officials:- Zoe Lofgren, U.S. Representative, CA's 18th Congressional District- Sam Liccardo, U.S. Representative, CA's 16th Congressional District- Betty Duong, Santa Clara County Supervisor, District 2- Susan Ellenberg, Santa Clara County Supervisor, District 4- Tom Pyke, Representative for Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative, CA's 17th Congressional District- Rob Moore, Representative for Margaret Abe-Koga, Santa Clara County Supervisor, District 5- Meghan Bedi, Representative for Senator Dave CorteseNonprofits:- Margy Mayfield, CEO, Coastal Kids Home Care- Gary Montrezza, CEO, Pathway Society- Marie Bernard, Executive Director, Sunnyvale Community Services- David Mineta, President & CEO, Momentum for Health- Josh Selo, CEO, Bill Wilson Center- Sara Grignon, Central District Director, Hope Services- Diana Pohlman, Founder & Executive Director, PANDAS Network- Nicole Kim, Executive Director, College of Adaptive Arts (CAA)- Elisa Koff-Ginsborg, Executive Director, Behavioral Health Contractors' Association (BHCA)- Beverly Wong, Advocacy Manager, Parents Helping Parents- Darcie Green, Executive Director, Latinas Contra Cancer

