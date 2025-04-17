Farmer And Poet Lucinda Kay Boragno Of California Cowgirls Unlimited Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

SANGER, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California Cowgirls Unlimited, co-founded by the dynamic Lucinda Boragno and the late Gail Jensen Carradine, is charming and enlightening audiences with heartfelt narratives and an innovative dog rescue initiative. Situated in the heart of California's San Joaquin Valley, Boragno's venture is a unique blend of entertainment and compassion, preserving the spirit of a land rich in history, culture, and agriculture. As a songwriter, lyricist, author, educator, and farmer, Boragno is a natural-born entertainer.

Born and raised amidst the lush ranches and farms, Boragno has always had a deep connection to the landscapes and lives that defined her upbringing. Through her narratives, poems, and songs, she invites audiences to journey back in time to an era when the valley was a cornerstone of America's agriculture, long before wine country became synonymous with Napa.“In the summer, you could smell the fruit ripening and feel the coolness of ditch water irrigating the land,” Boragno recalls.“You'd catch whiffs of raisins drying in the sun, tomatoes ripening, and the essence of everything that was agriculture.”

California Cowgirls Unlimited was born from a fervent desire to keep these sensory memories alive and uphold the legacy of hardworking farm families whose livelihoods depended on the fertile lands of the valley. Lucinda Boragno is not just a storyteller; she is a custodian of the past, offering audiences a glimpse into the valley's vibrant history and the importance of sustainable, heartfelt living. Highlighting the stark differences between family farms and the rise of industrial agriculture, she emphasizes the shift towards processed foods and the dire need to return to wholesome, organic produce.

Boragno's passion extends beyond storytelling into a devoted commitment to animal welfare. Her venture, affectionately dubbed the California Cowgirl Canine Cadets, epitomizes her lifelong bond with animals. Her journey into animal rescue began quite accidentally yet serendipitously with the arrival of a stray dog accompanied by her seven puppies.“These little dogs are so smart and protective of me. They're family,” Boragno says, underscoring that they have seamlessly blended into her narrative world, not just as companions but as muses and audience members in their own right.

Her childhood experiences deeply influence her work today. In the midst of the Spring season, Lucinda fondly recalls her sixth grade teacher, Mrs. Dorothea Malach at Del Ray Union Elementary School. Lucinda recalls that time with a smile, reflecting on events like when her classmate, Frankie Vasquez, drove his parents' car to school simply to avoid missing class-an anecdote that brings laughter and nostalgia in a supportive environment of a close-knit community.

California Cowgirls Unlimited welcomes all to partake in Lucinda's celebration of the San Joaquin Valley's essence. Her stories and songs are not mere echoes of the past but are vibrant threads weaving together the past, present, and future, inspiring a consciousness that values family, tradition, and a sustainable lifestyle.

Close Up Radio recently featured Lucinda Kay Boragno in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, April 11th at 5pm EST

