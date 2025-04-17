NECANN Cup Expands To New Jersey With New Competitions For Licensed Cultivators And Dispensaries

2025 NECANN New Jersey CUP

2025 NECANN NJ Cup of Champions

2025 NECANN NJ Best Dispensary Competition

NECANN, in partnership with Mike Clinton Media and 420NJEvents, announces the expansion of the prestigious NECANN Cup cannabis competition to New Jersey.

- Marc ShepardATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NECANN, in partnership with Mike Clinton Media and 420NJEvents, is proud to announce the expansion of the prestigious NECANN Cup cannabis competition to New Jersey. This exciting addition will take place as part of the 2025 New Jersey Cannabis Convention, bringing two unique competitions to the Garden State: the Cup of Champions, a METRC-compliant challenge for licensed cultivators, and the Best Dispensary Competition, a secret shopper-style rating system designed to identify the top retail cannabis outlet in New Jersey.Following the success of the 6th Annual NECANN Cup in Massachusetts, which drew nearly 500 entries in March, the New Jersey edition is expected to become one of the most highly competitive and sought-after cannabis competitions in the state.“With the amazing proliferation of high-quality strains and brands grown in New Jersey over the last couple of years, the timing is perfect for us to bring the NECANN Cup here,” said Marc Shepard, co-founder and President of NECANN.“We're very excited to be able to shine a spotlight on all of the passionate cultivators here, and give them a chance to showcase their talents.”NECANN CUP Launch Party – April 30th at the Showboat HotelA private launch party will celebrate the opening of registration on Wednesday, April 30th, from 5–8 PM at the Showboat Hotel and Resort in Atlantic City. The event will feature outdoor consumption, a full menu of food, live DJs, displays of the NECANN Cup awards, and a cash bar. Members of the press may request an invite HERE .NECANN CUP New Jersey: Cup of ChampionsThis METRC-compliant competition will include ten judged categories. Judging kits will not be available for public purchase-only verified individuals will participate. The highest-scoring entry overall will earn the coveted title of Champion of Champions – New Jersey.NJ Cup of Champions HomepageBest Dispensary Competition – Secret Shopper StyleThe Best Dispensary Competition will assess participating dispensaries through NECANN's Secret Shopper program, rating each location based on quality, customer service, product selection, and community involvement. Top performers will receive the prestigious NECANN Cup 5-Star Rating, and one will be crowned Best Dispensary of New Jersey 2025, setting the bar for retail excellence in the state's cannabis industry.Awards Ceremony at NECANN New Jersey Convention – September 5-6The NECANN Cup New Jersey awards ceremony will be held during the 6th Annual NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention, taking place September 5-6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. For more information, visit the NECANN New Jersey event page .About NECANN CupLaunched in 2019 at the Boston NECANN Convention, the NECANN Cup began as a home grower competition and has grown into one of the largest and most respected cannabis competitions on the East Coast. With over 1,600 entries evaluated to date, the NECANN Cup is known for rigorous judging standards and a commitment to recognizing true excellence in the cannabis industry.

Marc Shepard

NECANN

+1 508-964-1074

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Highlights from the 2025 Massachusetts NECANN Cup

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.