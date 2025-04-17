SolGuruz Launches AI-Enhanced Travel App Development Services for the Tourism Sector

AI Trip Planner App

Travel App Development

SolGuruz launches AI-powered travel app solutions to help tourism businesses personalize user journeys, automate support, and deliver real-time experiences.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SolGuruz, a software development firm known for its tailored industry solutions, has launched a new set of services aimed at helping travel companies modernize their digital platforms. The focus is on building apps that incorporate artificial intelligence to improve personalization, automate user interactions, and deliver real-time content.The service rollout comes as travel businesses continue to invest in digital tools that support more flexible and responsive customer experiences. SolGuruz's development process includes options for AI-powered itinerary suggestions, dynamic search results, real-time weather and location data, and multilingual chatbot support.“Travelers are using mobile apps as their first point of contact - not just to book, but to explore and decide,” said Paresh Mayani, CEO of SolGuruz.“We're helping tourism businesses close that gap with technology that responds faster and learns from how users behave.”SolGuruz collaborates directly with tour operators, agencies, and booking platforms to define their specific needs before building from the ground up. As a Travel App Development Company , it designs software systems with both the traveler and the operator in mind - prioritizing ease of use, performance, and scalability.Its broader Travel Software Development services include third-party API integration, content management tools, and payment workflows. Features are developed modularly, allowing businesses to launch with a core product and add functionality over time.SolGuruz also provides ongoing support for deployment and updates. With growing demand for customization in travel tech, the company's Travel Software Solutions give businesses the freedom to shape digital experiences that match their brand and audience.About SolGuruzSolGuruz is a custom software development company serving businesses in the travel, healthcare, and fintech industries. The company offers end-to-end design, engineering, and support for digital platforms, combining domain knowledge with technical depth.

