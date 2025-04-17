‘Independent Agencies Basis Of Democracy’, Says Former Haryana CM During Protests Against ED

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 17 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda said on Thursday that independent and the judiciary is the basis of a flourishing democracy.

“If agencies are used with political malice, then it will prove to be fatal for democracy. Independent agencies and the judiciary are the basis of democracy. The action being taken against the Congress leadership is very condemnable and unfortunate,” said the former Chief Minister during a protest against the chargesheet against Congress leaders -- Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Thousands of Congress leaders and workers took to the streets and raised slogans against the BJP government.

On the occasion, party co-incharge Jitendra Baghel, all working presidents -- Jitendra Bhardwaj, Suresh Gupta and Ramkishan Gujjar, Members of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda, Satpal Brahmachari, Varun Mullana and Jai Prakash and almost all MLAs, former MLAs and presidents of all organisations were present.

The former Chief Minister said that the National Herald case has been converted into a money laundering case, and a chargesheet has been presented after 10 years.

“Whereas this is a no-profit, no-loss trust. This is a political vendetta against our top leaders. Against which the Congress is protesting all over the country,” said the former Chief Minister.

During the protest, Chandigarh Police used force and stopped them before reaching the ED office by putting up barricades. They were arrested and detained in a police station for several hours.

State party president Choudhary Udaibhan said the BJP is scared of the increasing popularity of Rahul Gandhi.

“The party which did not bow down to the British will not bow down to the BJP either. Ultimately, truth will prevail, and the power of truth is with the Congress,” he added.