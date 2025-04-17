403
Ukrainian Delegation Arrives in Paris for Security Talks with Western Allies
(MENAFN) A prominent Ukrainian delegation landed in Paris on Thursday to engage in significant discussions with Western officials focused on the country's security and the quest for enduring peace. Andriy Yermak, the Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, confirmed the visit via X, noting that he is joined by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Yermak remarked, “As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of countries from the coalition of the willing and able to guarantee security — including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.” He also mentioned that discussions are set to take place with U.S. officials currently in Paris.
"We are working on critical issues for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe," Yermak stressed.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry later clarified that these meetings will act as "a continuation of consultations on achieving sustainable peace in Ukraine." "In particular, the parties will discuss ways to achieve a complete ceasefire, the involvement of a multinational military contingent to guarantee sustainable peace, further development of Ukraine's security architecture, and guaranteeing the security of our state," the ministry added.
This visit aligns with the trip of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to France. The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that they will hold talks with European counterparts to further U.S. President Donald Trump’s goal of concluding the war in Ukraine.
