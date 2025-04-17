Qatari Ambassador To Sudan Inspects Embassy Premises In Khartoum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, HE Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada, to be the first diplomatic mission to arrive in Khartoum after the war.

The Ambassador raised the Qatari flag at the embassy building and inspected the damage caused by the war, as part of the ongoing preparations to resume the embassy's work from its premises in the Sudanese capital.

This step comes in preparation for the diplomatic mission's return to its duties from Khartoum, after taking the necessary measures to rehabilitate the building and ensure its readiness for operation.