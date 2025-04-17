Two Qataris Named Among Middle East's Hospitality And Tourism Leaders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism Chairman, HE Saad bin Ali Al Kharji and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer have been recognized in Economy Middle East's '30 Hospitality and Tourism Leaders Driving Growth in the Middle East' for 2025.

The magazine stated that the list honours those making a significant impact on the hospitality and tourism sector, setting benchmarks for excellence in the Middle East and beyond.

Saad bin Ali Al Kharji was selected for his leadership in positioning Qatar as a world-class tourism destination through the development of tourism infrastructure, the enhancement of cultural experiences, and the expansion of a year-round events calendar. He has also spearheaded Qatar's representation at key international events and conferences, strengthening the country's visibility in global markets.



Meanwhile Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer was recognised for his instrumental role in driving Qatar Airways' transformation into a global benchmark for operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Under his leadership, the airline was named the World's Best Airline for the eighth time by Skytrax in 2024.

"The Middle East has become a global epicenter for hospitality and tourism, driven by visionary leaders across a diverse array of sectors, including five-star hotels, airlines, and government tourism authorities. These leaders are shaping the future of the industry, blending luxury, innovation, and sustainability to create unmatched experiences for travelers worldwide," added Economy Middle East.