403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BB Markets Joins Fastercapital's Launchup To Disrupt The Financial Markets Industry With A Revolutionary Approach
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BB Markets, an innovative fintech startup based in Nigeria, has announced its ambitious plan to revolutionize the forex trading and proprietary trading industries. Founded by Tadese Taiwo, the company is challenging exploitative practices and high fees by offering a platform that allows traders to participate in free trading challenges while keeping 100% of their profits.
BB Markets was born out of Taiwo's personal experience and research into the financial markets trading space. The founder and his colleagues faced rampant issues such as price manipulations, exploitative fees, and unjust practices by forex brokers and prop trading firms.
“Our team has experienced firsthand how brokers manipulate prices and trade against their clients, resulting in massive losses,” said TADESE TAIWO M, Founder of BB Markets.“On top of that, I was denied my rightful profits after successfully passing a costly trading challenge with a popular prop trading firm. These injustices have affected millions of traders worldwide, and BB Markets is here to change that.”
The startup's key innovation lies in its ability to eliminate high fees and provide fair trading opportunities. By offering free trading challenges and allowing traders to retain 100% of their earnings, BB Markets seeks to create a level playing field for forex and prop traders globally.
Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, said:
"The potential of BB Markets to transform the financial trading space is remarkable. The team's commitment to addressing exploitation, promoting fairness, and empowering traders is highly commendable. We are excited to support their journey and look forward to seeing the impact of their innovative approach on traders worldwide."
BB Markets is currently seeking to raise $600,000 in funding to further develop its platform, grow its operations, and expand its reach. The team, led by Taiwo, includes Justina Ugochi and Alisah Richard, who share the same vision of empowering traders with fair and transparent opportunities.
BB Markets is set to redefine the financial trading landscape, aiming to counter the exploitative practices that have plagued the industry while empowering traders to maximize their pote
BB Markets was born out of Taiwo's personal experience and research into the financial markets trading space. The founder and his colleagues faced rampant issues such as price manipulations, exploitative fees, and unjust practices by forex brokers and prop trading firms.
“Our team has experienced firsthand how brokers manipulate prices and trade against their clients, resulting in massive losses,” said TADESE TAIWO M, Founder of BB Markets.“On top of that, I was denied my rightful profits after successfully passing a costly trading challenge with a popular prop trading firm. These injustices have affected millions of traders worldwide, and BB Markets is here to change that.”
The startup's key innovation lies in its ability to eliminate high fees and provide fair trading opportunities. By offering free trading challenges and allowing traders to retain 100% of their earnings, BB Markets seeks to create a level playing field for forex and prop traders globally.
Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, said:
"The potential of BB Markets to transform the financial trading space is remarkable. The team's commitment to addressing exploitation, promoting fairness, and empowering traders is highly commendable. We are excited to support their journey and look forward to seeing the impact of their innovative approach on traders worldwide."
BB Markets is currently seeking to raise $600,000 in funding to further develop its platform, grow its operations, and expand its reach. The team, led by Taiwo, includes Justina Ugochi and Alisah Richard, who share the same vision of empowering traders with fair and transparent opportunities.
BB Markets is set to redefine the financial trading landscape, aiming to counter the exploitative practices that have plagued the industry while empowering traders to maximize their pote
Company :-FasterCapital
User :- Rasha Almasri
Email :...
Phone :-971555855663Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment