Revfin Supercharges EV Financing Ambitions With ₹750 Cr Target And New CXO Hires
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: April 17th, 2025 - Revfin, India's leading digital lending platform for sustainable mobility, has announced the appointment of three senior leaders as part of its bold expansion strategy. With sights set on ₹750 crore in disbursements for FY2026, the company is gearing up for 5X growth over the past two years, positioning itself as a dominant force in India's electric vehicle (EV) financing landscape.
This strategic leadership expansion supports Revfin's move into its this growth phase. With cumulative disbursements expected to cross ₹2000 crore mark since inception, the company is also doubling down on the fast-growing L5 vehicle segment, seen as a game-changer in replacing internal combustion engines (ICE) for intracity transport.
New Appointments to Power Growth and Governance
To lead this ambitious growth journey, Revfin has onboarded:
Abhinandan Narayan as Chief Business Officer, New Business bringing his experience from Prepladder at Unacademy to spearhead EV financing growth across new and existing segments.
Monish Vohra as Chief Operating Officer- Operations & Collections, formerly Head of Customer Experience and Operations at SBI Cards, to strengthen Operational efficiencies at scale
Anirudh Gupta as Chief Finance & Strategy Officer, previously with Grant Thornton Bharat, to lead financial strategy, capital planning, and investor relations.
All three leaders bring strong industry experience and are key to Revfin's all new "People-Process-Profitability" agenda for FY 2026
Commenting on the appointments, Sameer Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Revfin, said: The last financial year was a volatile one for the EV industry, but the excitement and energy within the sector remain undiminished. At Revfin, we are deeply convinced that intracity and small commercial vehicles must-and will-transition 100% to electric within the next three years. The opportunity is here and now. It's time to set bold targets and pursue hypergrowth over the next two years.
At this critical juncture, the right leadership becomes essential to realizing our ambitions. With the strong momentum we've already built, we're confident the journey ahead will be even more rewarding. We've entered 2025 with a sharp focus on what truly matters: People, Processes, and Profitability. These latest leadership hires are a natural extension of that focus and our commitment to scale with purpose."
High-Impact Milestones and Strategic Bets
Targeting 24,000 EVs financed in FY2026, Revfin is preparing with robust systems and talent to scale responsibly.
The company now has 85,000+ EVs financed across 25 states, with a strong presence in 1,000+ towns-75% of borrowers from marginalized communities.
Driver partners have logged 1.6 billion+ electric miles and earned over USD 400 million cumulatively.
In FY2025, Revfin grew its L5 vehicle loan book by 1,700%, aided by a major partnership with Bajaj Auto. It also expanded partnerships with Delhivery, Rapido, Shadowfax, IndoFast, and Tata Motors, deepening its presence in mid- and last-mile mobility. FY2026 will focus on gaining dominance in this category
Why L5 Vehicles Matter?
Revfin's focus on L5 EVs reflects a strategic pivot toward high-impact vehicle segments. Unlike L3 or 2W EVs, L5s directly replace ICE vehicles, making them critical to India's decarbonization journey. The segment is also showing strong market signals, with new entrants like Bajaj accelerating consumer adoption.
About Revfin
About Revfin Revfin, an innovative digital lending platform, is spearheading a transformation in sustainable mobility while actively promoting financial inclusion in India by offering convenient and accessible financing solutions. Revfin employs cutting-edge techniques such as Biometrics, Psychometrics, and Gamification to issue loans based on non-traditional data sources through its own NBFC. With a robust digital infrastructure and IoT-enabled monitoring capabilities, Revfin stands out in vehicle tracking, empowering drivers to optimize their earnings. Since its establishment in 2018, Revfin has been at the forefront of revolutionizing sustainable mobility, initially focusing on financing E3Ws and later expanding its scope to encompass various electric vehicles, including 2Ws, 4Ws, batteries, and charging stations.
Sustainable mobility, ecosystem development, financial inclusion, and Social empowerment form the core principles of Revfin, evidenced by its financing of approximately 85,000 vehicles across all categories and by partnerships with over 100 OEMs & Fleets. Furthermore, Revfin has ventured into electric vehicle leasing through collaborations with fleet aggregators, contributing significantly to the burgeoning ecommerce ecosystem and fleet management sector. Proactively involved in creating a robust secondary market, Revfin continues to strengthen its position as a pivotal player in sustainable mobility and inclusive finance.
