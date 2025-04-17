403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AmeriCorps Staff Members Get Placed on Leave
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Trump administration placed staff members of AmeriCorps, a U.S. federal community service program, on administrative leave across the country.
The decision was communicated to employees through a memo from Interim Director Jennifer Bastress Tahmasebi, stating they were being put on immediate leave, as reported by a news agency.
According to staff, hundreds of employees were affected by the leave, which jeopardized the agency's collaborations with nonprofits throughout the nation.
Only a handful of senior officials and program leaders remained active, leaving the organization significantly understaffed.
This action seemed to align with U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s broader initiative to shrink the size of the federal government.
The effort is being led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who oversees the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to streamline government operations.
In a related development on Tuesday, six volunteers from the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) program were unexpectedly sent home after just a week of service.
This decision was attributed to funding cuts, even though these volunteers had been involved in projects like planting trees and constructing a retaining wall at a local refuge.
Furthermore, nearly half of AmeriCorps' 600 employees accepted the administration’s offer for deferred resignations.
Earlier this week, the program also dismissed 1,500 NCCC volunteers, which had a significant impact on disaster relief and other services across the nation.
The decision was communicated to employees through a memo from Interim Director Jennifer Bastress Tahmasebi, stating they were being put on immediate leave, as reported by a news agency.
According to staff, hundreds of employees were affected by the leave, which jeopardized the agency's collaborations with nonprofits throughout the nation.
Only a handful of senior officials and program leaders remained active, leaving the organization significantly understaffed.
This action seemed to align with U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s broader initiative to shrink the size of the federal government.
The effort is being led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who oversees the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to streamline government operations.
In a related development on Tuesday, six volunteers from the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) program were unexpectedly sent home after just a week of service.
This decision was attributed to funding cuts, even though these volunteers had been involved in projects like planting trees and constructing a retaining wall at a local refuge.
Furthermore, nearly half of AmeriCorps' 600 employees accepted the administration’s offer for deferred resignations.
Earlier this week, the program also dismissed 1,500 NCCC volunteers, which had a significant impact on disaster relief and other services across the nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment