Ceasefire, Security Guarantees For Ukraine Discussed At Elysee Palace
Yermak announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"We are working in Paris. Together with Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha and Minister of Defense Rustem Uumerov, we discussed the ceasefire and security guarantees with our counterparts from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. We held talks with representatives of the Coalition of the Willing: Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Adviser to the UK Prime Minister Jonathan Powell, and National Security Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner," Yermak said.Read also: Witkoff to discuss war in Ukraine with Macron in Paris – Politico
According to him, during the talks, the parties exchanged views on the next steps toward achieving a just and lasting peace, including the implementation of a full ceasefire, the involvement of a multinational military contingent, and the development of an effective security architecture for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian officials' visit to France includes a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing." Ukrainian officials also plan to hold talks with U.S. representatives who are currently visiting France.
Photo credit: Andriy Yermak / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment