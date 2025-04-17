Ceasefire, Security Guarantees For Ukraine Discussed At Elysee Palace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Talks were held at the Elysee Palace between the Ukrainian delegation -- which included Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha -- and advisors to the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Yermak announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"We are working in Paris. Together with Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha and Minister of Defense Rustem Uumerov, we discussed the ceasefire and security guarantees with our counterparts from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. We held talks with representatives of the Coalition of the Willing: Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Adviser to the UK Prime Minister Jonathan Powell, and National Security Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner," Yermak said.

Witkoff to discuss war in Ukraine with Macron in Paris – Politico

According to him, during the talks, the parties exchanged views on the next steps toward achieving a just and lasting peace, including the implementation of a full ceasefire, the involvement of a multinational military contingent, and the development of an effective security architecture for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian officials' visit to France includes a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing." Ukrainian officials also plan to hold talks with U.S. representatives who are currently visiting France.

Photo credit: Andriy Yermak / Telegram