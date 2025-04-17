Journalist Yurii Makarov Stabbed In Kyiv Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yurii Makarov, a prominent journalist and executive producer at Ukraine's national public broadcaster Suspilne, was attacked and stabbed by an unknown assailant.

Mykola Chernotytskyi, Chairman of the Board of the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, reported the incident in a Facebook post , according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, the attack occurred late on April 16. Makarov was hospitalized in serious condition, but his life is no longer in danger.

Kyiv's Main Police Directorate has opened a criminal investigation into the assault, which took place in the city's Solomianskyi district. The case is being handled under Part 1 of Article 121 of Ukraine's Criminal Code -- intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm.

Preliminary details suggest that an unidentified individual approached a passerby near a residential complex, stabbed him without warning, and fled the scene. The victim was later identified as a 69-year-old Kyiv resident and employee of a national media outlet.

An investigative team worked at the scene. The police recovered the weapon used in the attack and other evidence. Authorities are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspect.