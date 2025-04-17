Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Letter From Tajik Counterpart

2025-04-17 09:04:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Thursday a letter from his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin regarding the close bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and several issues of mutual interest.
Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah delivered the letter during his meeting with Tajikistan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Ismatullo Nasredin, who was on an official visit to Kuwait. (end)
