The Spy's Shadow Over 370

A S Dulat

By Raqif Makhdoomi

The political discourse in Jammu and Kashmir has entered yet another phase of disillusionment. In a recent media interview tied to the release of his new book The Chief Minister and The Spy, former RAW chief A.S. Dulat dropped a bombshell: Farooq Abdullah, the patriarch of the National Conference (NC), had“secretly backed” the abrogation of Article 370.

It's the kind of statement that could be dismissed as political sensationalism, except Dulat backs it with detail. On page 208 of the book, he writes that Farooq told him in 2020,“Maybe the NC could even have had the proposal passed in the legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. 'We would have helped,' he told me. 'Why were we not taken into confidence?'” The passage landed like a thunderclap in a region still reeling from the constitutional move of August 5, 2019.

The NC quickly denied the claim, but for many Kashmiris, Dulat only confirmed what they had long suspected: betrayal from within.

The recent election campaign led by Aga Ruhullah Mehdi revived public hope. The NC had promised that the first business of the Assembly would be to pass a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370. But when the legislative agenda was released, the resolution was missing. It was PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra who introduced one, only to be shut down by the Speaker under the bizarre pretext that he couldn't hear it amid the noise.

Read Also Dulat's Revelations Nothing New: Mehbooba On Farooq's 'Support' For Art 370 Abrogation Dulat: Farooq Privately Backed 370 Rollback; 'Fiction,' Says Abdullah

Yet visuals from the session showed the Speaker calmly reading the resolution. When social media outrage followed, the Assembly scrambled to introduce a watered-down version the next day. It made no mention of August 5, 2019. It didn't condemn the revocation. It was a resolution in name only.

The confusion deepened when the Congress's state president, an NC ally, emerged from the session and claimed the resolution was about restoring statehood, not Article 370. Public rage only intensified. While some NC MLAs attempted damage control on social media, their explanations fell flat. Even Aga Ruhullah later distanced himself from the language of the resolution.

Then came Omar Abdullah's curious praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding fuel to the fire. His remark,“There are no clouds in the sky,” struck many as tone-deaf and ill-timed. The party's attempt to deflect blame onto the PDP was undone by Dulat's revelation, and by history.

This isn't the first time the Abdullahs have traded principle for power. L.K. Advani, in his memoir, recalls how Farooq gave up autonomy in exchange for a cabinet berth in the Vajpayee government. The legacy goes even further back, to Sheikh Abdullah's own compromises.

The writing is on the wall. The betrayal didn't begin on August 5, 2019. That was merely the final signature on a deal decades in the making.

The author is a law student and rights activist based out of Kashmir. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.