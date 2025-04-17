Better Choice Company Reinstates Stock Repurchase Program And Increases Authorization To $6.5 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the“Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that its Board of Directors has reinstated its stock repurchase program and increased authorization up to $6.5 million of its outstanding shares of common stock, until December 31, 2025. The Company repurchased 102,405 common shares at an average price of $1.9869 per share under the previous $5 million stock repurchase program, which expired on December 31, 2024.

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, commented,“After repurchasing 102,405 common shares under our previous repurchase program in 2024, it is in the best interest of our shareholders to reinstate this program and increase the authorized amount up to $6.5 million as we strongly believe our equity to be undervalued.”

Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be made in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period and the program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. Payment for shares repurchased under the program will be funded using the Company's cash on hand.

