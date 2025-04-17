Woodbridge Closes Sale Of MKM Importers, Inc. To Righting Group, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, MKM Importers, Inc, by Righting Group, LLC.

MKM Importers located in Newington, Connecticut is a well-recognized and preferred supplier of pre-owned printing presses and binding equipment. MKM primarily supplies the packaging industry and select large commercial printers in North America but has one of the largest databases of world-wide buyers accumulated over 36 years.

“After more than three decades of building MKM into the industry's trusted source for premium equipment, the time is right to bring in leadership that can take MKM to new heights,” said founder Mark Marino.

Righting Group, LLC plays a critical role in middle market transactions – providing current owners with tailored succession solutions.

Woodbridge's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business. Woodbridge is a Mariner Company.

For more information, contact Don Krier, ... , or call 203-389-8400 x201.