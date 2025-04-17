Xtreme One Entertainment Affirms No Affiliation With Or Impact From SEC Judgments Against Former Xtreme Fighting Championships Owner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DETROIT, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: XONI), parent company of XFC Global Inc., the rapidly rising star in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), clarified that its Xtreme Fighting Championships MMA business is unaffected by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fraud judgments against Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. and its management. The judgments and penalties were obtained by the SEC on April 15, 2025.

“We had no involvement in the SEC enforcement action, nor do we have any affiliation in any way with the parties involved – Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (XFCI) and its CEO Steve A. Smith Jr.,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment.“We appreciate the diligence of the SEC and the clarity and finality of this action as it affirms once and for all that Xtreme Fighting Championships and Xtreme One Entertainment are moving forward unencumbered by the issues and allegations of the past.”

Xtreme One Entertainment reported that neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries, Officers, Directors or Employees were involved in or a party to any aspect of the SEC investigation or settlement. The consent judgments for the fraudulent scheme ordered fines and payments of over $1.2 million and barred Smith from further involvement as an officer or director of a public company.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, including over 50 televised professional MMA events spanning hundreds of fights in the U.S. and Latin America produced since 2006. Xtreme One acquired XFC Global in 2023, and under the direction of the Company's world-class Board and management team, the Company has produced five televised pro MMA events viewed by millions of fans. XFC fights are streamed live on beIN Sports, Band Sports, Pay Per View, Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms.

