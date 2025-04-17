PRIDE Industries Earns VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer Award For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseville, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities, has been recognized as a 4 Star Employer by VETS Indexes. This is the fifth consecutive year that the social enterprise has received this distinguished award, which recognizes organizations for their commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“PRIDE Industries is honored to once again be recognized as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries.“Veterans represent one of our nation's richest sources of talent; the experience they gain while serving in the military is both substantial and unique. We're proud to help these talented individuals find a new way to contribute to this nation through civilian employment.

PRIDE Industries currently employs hundreds of military veterans in all areas of the company and has provided support and services to thousands more in the form of career coaching, job readiness support, and employment placement assistance. The company's many resources for veterans include its one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE Employment Helpline (844) 426-2253, a veterans employee resource group (ERG), and the online Military Skills Translator , which helps veterans match their skills with civilian career opportunities.

In addition, PRIDE Industries helps military veterans access mentoring and training programs, paid internships, and employment with the companies hundreds of partner businesses seeking to bolster their workforces.

“PRIDE Industries has demonstrated exceptional support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the organization one of the most prestigious awards possible in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program,” said George Altman, President of VETS Indexes.“Even as more organizations than ever before are recognizing the uniquely valuable skills that veterans bring as employees, the efforts of PRIDE Industries to recruit, retain, develop, and support those who served, as well as their families, stand out from the pack. PRIDE Industries is among the very best veteran employers, and its program can serve as a model for others.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services , custodial services , contract manufacturing , supply chain management , packaging and fulfillment services , and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards , hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference , unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service , and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans. Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com .

