Caleb Summerfelt Teams Up With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Flip The Script' With Chris Voss

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Caleb Summerfelt, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,"Flip the Script," alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Caleb Summerfelt is a multi-disciplinary leader who spent over 22 years blending technology, design, and strategy to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions. A retired CIO, he oversaw infrastructure systems like network security, automation, and communications, while also leading branding, packaging, and marketing initiatives that elevated organizational performance.



Caleb holds degrees in Architecture and Engineering Technology Management from Washington State University, along with certifications in supply chain management, strategic thinking (TOCICO), and AI and data science from Cornell University. His academic and professional background bridges creativity and technical execution across industries.



In 2023, he launched NSB Design Works and Great Bowerbirdling Design, two creative ventures focused on engineering, fabrication, branding, and storytelling. Through these businesses, he helps organizations turn ideas into tangible results with clarity, craftsmanship, and modern strategy.



Caleb's leadership extends into service. As the 2023–2024 Rotary District 5020 Governor, he led one of the world's largest districts, inspiring a campaign that raised over $11.5 million for the Rotary Foundation. His work continues to be shaped by a commitment to community, purpose, and innovation.



Outside the professional sphere, Caleb enjoys hiking, falconry, gliding, restoring vintage Land Rovers, and collecting rare shoes. He lives in the Pacific Northwest with his family and three Jack Russell Terriers.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Caleb Summerfelt as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for“Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Caleb Summerfelt, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

